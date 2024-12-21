Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added.



Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.