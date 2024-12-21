CID records statements from officials over false information on Parliament website

December 21, 2024   02:52 pm

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has visited Parliament yesterday (20) and recorded statements from three officials, including the Assistant Secretary General of Parliament, regarding the incorrect use of the title “Dr.” before the name of Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara.  

The issue came to light after Minister Nanayakkara lodged a formal complaint with the CID, asserting that he had never held a doctorate and that someone may have deliberately entered false data to tarnish his reputation or erode public trust in his political career.

In response, the CID launched a probe to identify the cause of the error and determine accountability. As part of the investigation, statements were recorded from parliamentary officials involved in the incident. 

This controversy began when the Parliament website mistakenly listed the Minister’s name as “Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara,” and later corrected it by removing the ‘Dr.’ title following a complaint made by the Minister.

The Minister of Justice also stated that the Parliamentary Secretariat had subsequently sent him a letter stating that there had been an error in uploading the names.

