Showers expected in parts of the island

December 22, 2024   07:54 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in Northern and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning, the statement added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

