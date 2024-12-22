Mother and daughter dead after being hit by train in Anuradhapura

A mother and her daughter have lost their lives while attempting to take a selfie on the tracks near the Anuradhapura railway station this afternoon (22).

The incident occurred as they were struck by an express train traveling from Kankasanthurai to Colombo.

The victims, a 38-year-old mother and her 18-year-old daughter, had traveled from Ratnapura to Anuradhapura to attend a Taekwondo tournament at the Anuradhapura Public Stadium. The pair had gone to the railway tracks near the station, where the fatal accident took place.

According to police reports, the family was attempting to capture a selfie when the train hit them, killing the mother and daughter instantly. A younger child who was with them at the time also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment, the police said.

Anuradhapura Police have launched an investigation into the incident.