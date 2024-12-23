Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Southern and Uva provinces and in Rathnapura district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and Uva provinces during the morning, the statement added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.