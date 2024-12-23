SLPP considers contesting LG elections separately

December 23, 2024   09:02 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is reportedly leaning towards contesting the upcoming local government elections independently, according to party sources.  

The party is said to be exploring collaboration only with the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP), a key partner in their alliance.  

During a recent meeting of the SLPP’s political board and executive council, extensive discussions were held on these matters. 

A significant number of members supported the idea of the SLPP contesting the elections without forming alliances. However, some members expressed that this stance could change depending on future developments.  

The meeting also addressed the potential re-incorporation of individuals who left the party during the general election. While many council members advocated for welcoming back former members, a faction within the party opposed this move.

