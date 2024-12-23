Sri Lankas inflation drops further in November 2024

December 23, 2024   04:26 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has decreased to -1.7% in November 2024 from -0.7% in October 2024, according to the latest data released by  the Department of Census and Statistics. 

Meanwhile, the NCPI for all items for the month of November 2024 was recorded at 202.4 in index points compared to October 2024.

The Year-on-Year inflation of the food group decreased to 0.0% in November from 1.3% in October 2024, while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group decreased to -3.1% in the month of November from -2.3% in October 2024.

