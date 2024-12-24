Three arrested for illegal artifact excavation in Girandurukotte

Three individuals involved in the illegal excavation of artifacts in the Angala Oya area of Girandurukotte were arrested by the police last evening (23).

The arrests were made during a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by officers from the Girandurukotte Police Station.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 38, are residents of the Girandurukotte area.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Girandurukotte Police.