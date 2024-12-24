17 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy has resulted in the seizure of two Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of Mannar.

This operation took place during the early hours of December 23, 2024, as part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal fishing activities by foreign fishing boats, which negatively impact the livelihood of local fishermen.

The North Central Naval Command, upon spotting a group of Indian fishing boats engaged in illegal activities, deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft, while the Northern Naval Command sent out its Fast Attack Craft.

The operation successfully led to the seizure of two Indian boats and the apprehension of 17 Indian fishermen who had remained in Sri Lankan waters, the navy said.

The seized boats, along with the Indian fishermen, were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for further legal proceedings, the navy added.

With this recent apprehension, the Navy and Coast Guard seized a total of 72 Indian fishing boats and arrested 554 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, and subsequently handed them over to authorities for legal proceedings.