Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security

The Director of Public Relations for the Archdiocese of Colombo, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha, has reassured Catholic devotees and the public of their safety as they attend church services for Christmas celebrations, urging them to participate without fear or doubt.

Addressing the media today (24), Rev. Fr. Krishantha emphasized that a comprehensive security plan has been implemented, with police and military personnel stationed at churches and religious venues across the country.

“As the entire nation prepares for Christmas, Catholic devotees, in particular, will gather for the Midnight Mass tonight. The main service, presided over by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, will commence at 11.40 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Ja-Ela,” he stated.

Rev. Fr. Krishantha also highlighted that bishops from the Diocese of Colombo and other dioceses are conducting the Divine Liturgy in their respective churches, adding that Midnight Mass is being celebrated with immense joy and solemnity in Catholic churches nationwide.

He further reassured the public of the security arrangements in place: “The police and security forces have ensured a robust security plan, especially for night services at churches. Devotees can attend and participate in the Divine Liturgy with joy, happiness, and peace.”