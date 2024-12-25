Christmas reminds us to reflect, forgive and reconcile - PM Harini

December 25, 2024   08:31 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Christmas message, emphasized the essence of the season as a time for “togetherness, gratitude, and peace.” 

She highlighted the importance of family and community bonds during this period of national transition, stating that “Coming together, sharing meals, and supporting one another strengthens not only our bonds but also our resilience. These moments remind us that building a healthy community and a strong nation begins at home.”

“We also acknowledge those who cannot be with their loved ones during this festive season. To those working far from home, both within our country and overseas, to support their families, and to the essential service workers who sustain our communities thank you.

As we celebrate, let us carry in our hearts the hope for peace in a world troubled by ongoing conflicts, where countless civilians, including many children, are being killed. Christmas reminds us to reflect, forgive, and reconcile - values that inspire us to seek harmony within our families, communities, and the wider world.

While we revel in the festivities, let us also prioritize safety. Let us care for ourselves and others by staying vigilant and making responsible choices.

May this season inspire us to nurture connections, build resilience, and commit to unity and understanding,” she stated.

