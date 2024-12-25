Wasantha Handapangoda passes away
Former President of the Sri Lanka Podujana Education Services Union, Wasantha Handapangoda, has passed away.
Reports indicate that she succumbed to a sudden illness.
She had been hospitalized while visiting her daughter in England recently, where she had been receiving treatment for two days before her death.
Handapangoda was a teacher by profession and had gained considerable attention in society following the violent incidents that took place during the Galle Face protests on May 9, 2022.