Another suspect arrested over Maligakanda shooting incident

Another suspect has been arrested by the police in connection with a shooting and attempted murder of a woman near the Maligakanda Court.

The Maradana Police Station and the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) initiated an investigation into the incident.

Based on the findings, it was revealed that the owner of the house, where the shooter had been hiding, and his wife had disposed of the firearm.

The couple was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on December 20. During questioning, it was revealed that the firearm had been handed over to a three-wheeler driver, who was subsequently arrested on December 22.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm had been taken to Jampettah Street and given to another individual.

Based on this information, a 37-year-old suspect from Jampettah Street, Colombo 13, was arrested last evening (24), on charges of aiding and abetting the attempted murder.

Ongoing investigations are being carried out by the CCD and the Maradana Police.