Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes over Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes over Kazakhstan

December 25, 2024   01:41 pm

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

“A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines,” the ministry said on Telegram.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had “made an emergency landing” around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. 

The country’s emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.

“Information about casualties is currently being clarified but, according to preliminary information, there are survivors,” it said.

 

Source: AFP

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)