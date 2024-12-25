18-hour water cut in several areas

18-hour water cut in several areas

December 25, 2024   07:33 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) announced that the water supply to several areas in the Western Province will be suspended for 18 hours starting tomorrow morning (26). 

Accordingly, it said there will be an interruption from 9.00 a.m. on Dec. 26 (Thursday) to 3.00 a.m. on Dec. 27 (Friday) for urgent repairs due to a breakdown in the main transmission line.

The affected areas include Kalutara South, Kalutara North, Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Moronthuduwa and Bombuwala.

