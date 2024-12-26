CSE continues upward momentum with new all-time high

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has gained 232.13 points today to close at 15,400.53 points, a new all-time high.

This marks an increase of 1.53 percent since the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has moved up by 67.15 points to close at 4,602.40 points, an increase of 1.48 percent.

Today’s turnover is recorded as over Rs. 7 billion while the total number of shares traded is over 534 million.