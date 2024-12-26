CSE continues upward momentum with new all-time high

CSE continues upward momentum with new all-time high

December 26, 2024   04:07 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has gained 232.13 points today to close at 15,400.53 points, a new all-time high. 

This marks an increase of 1.53 percent since the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has moved up by 67.15 points to close at 4,602.40 points, an increase of 1.48 percent. 

Today’s turnover is recorded as over Rs. 7 billion while the total number of shares traded is over 534 million. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)

President AKD calls for unity and humanity in Christmas message (English)

President AKD calls for unity and humanity in Christmas message (English)

Police file cases against nearly 9,000 traffic law violators within 24 hours

Police file cases against nearly 9,000 traffic law violators within 24 hours

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)