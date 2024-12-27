Couple nabbed at BIA over Rs. 1.6 billion financial fraud
December 26, 2024 10:15 pm
A couple who are alleged to have committed financial fraud amounting Rs. 1,600 million and fled the country three years ago, have been arrested upon returning to the country today (26).
Sri Lanka Police said that the suspects had fled to India by boat around three years ago and that they were arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.