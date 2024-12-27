Couple nabbed at BIA over Rs. 1.6 billion financial fraud

Couple nabbed at BIA over Rs. 1.6 billion financial fraud

December 26, 2024   10:15 pm

A couple who are alleged to have committed financial fraud amounting Rs. 1,600 million and fled the country three years ago, have been arrested upon returning to the country today (26).

Sri Lanka Police said that the suspects had fled to India by boat around three years ago and that they were arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka's two millionth tourist in 2024 receives grand welcome on arrival at BIA

Sri Lanka's two millionth tourist in 2024 receives grand welcome on arrival at BIA

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)