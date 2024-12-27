Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

December 27, 2024   08:40 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers may occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern North-western and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

