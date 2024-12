The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has recorded significant gains once again today (27).

Accordingly, the ASPI has increased by 135.07 points (0.88%) to close at 15,535.60.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20, which tracks the top 20 companies, has gained 79.95 points to close at 4,682.35 today.

Today’s turnover was recorded at over Rs. 9.8 billion while the total number of shares traded exceeds 293 million.