President Dissanayake expresses condolences over death of Manmohan Singh

December 27, 2024   04:26 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh through a special message.

“On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s family, and his countless admirers worldwide,” he posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). 

The message further reads:

“A visionary leader, Dr. Singh’s influence transcended national boundaries. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, his transformative policies, like the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, reflected his steadfast commitment to equity and inclusivity.”

“A tireless advocate of international collaboration, he forged lasting alliances, contributed to coalitions like BRICS, and showcased remarkable diplomacy through achievements such as the Indo-US nuclear agreement.” 

“His humility, intellect, and dedication to public service will forever inspire future generations. May his soul find peace and be united with the divine!”

--PMD

