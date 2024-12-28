Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers may occur in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. A few showers may occur in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.