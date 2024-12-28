A brother of former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He has been arrested in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest has been made in the Bibile area, according to police.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.

The suspect will be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, the Police Spokesman added.