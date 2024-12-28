Ex-minister Manusha Nanayakkaras brother arrested

Ex-minister Manusha Nanayakkaras brother arrested

December 28, 2024   03:38 pm

A brother of former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He has been arrested in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest has been made in the Bibile area, according to police.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.

The suspect will be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court, the Police Spokesman added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)