Over 8,000 motorists penalized for traffic offenses in 24 hours

Over 8,000 motorists penalized for traffic offenses in 24 hours

December 28, 2024   05:53 pm

In a 24-hour operation that concluded at 6.00 a.m. today (28), Sri Lanka Police have enforced the law against 383 drunk drivers as part of a nationwide effort to minimize traffic accidents during the festive season.  

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 8,392 drivers were penalized for various traffic violations during this period. Among these, 1,382 drivers were charged for breaching traffic rules, 690 for license-related offenses, 98 for speeding, and 59 for reckless driving.  

This special traffic operation, launched from December 23 under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police, is aimed at enhancing road safety across the island. The initiative comes amidst the festive season, a time typically marked by an increase in traffic incidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)