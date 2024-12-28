Over 8,000 motorists penalized for traffic offenses in 24 hours

In a 24-hour operation that concluded at 6.00 a.m. today (28), Sri Lanka Police have enforced the law against 383 drunk drivers as part of a nationwide effort to minimize traffic accidents during the festive season.

According to the Police Media Division, a total of 8,392 drivers were penalized for various traffic violations during this period. Among these, 1,382 drivers were charged for breaching traffic rules, 690 for license-related offenses, 98 for speeding, and 59 for reckless driving.

This special traffic operation, launched from December 23 under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police, is aimed at enhancing road safety across the island. The initiative comes amidst the festive season, a time typically marked by an increase in traffic incidents.