Public urged to avoid panic buying, hoarding salt amid shortage fears

The newly-appointed Chairman of Lanka Salt Company in Hambantota, T. Nandana Thilaka has urged the public to avoid panic-buying and hoarding salt amidst rumors of a shortage.

Addressing the media after assuming office today (28), Mr. Thilaka clarified that the current salt supply is sufficient to meet household needs in the country.

“Two 400-gram packets of salt powder and one kilogram of crystal salt are enough for an average household for a month,” he stated, emphasizing that unnecessary stockpiling is unwarranted.

The chairman reassured the public that the Hambantota Lanka Salt Company currently has 6,000 metric tons of salt in stock, sufficient to last until January. Additionally, he added that plans are in place to import 30,000 metric tons of salt to prevent any potential shortages.

Mr. Thilaka acknowledged that salt production has declined significantly this year, attributing the issue to long-standing neglect of the Jaffna salt pans.

“Since the end of the civil war in 2009, no government has taken steps to rehabilitate and utilize the salt pans in the Jaffna region for production,” he explained.

However, the chairman announced that development activities for the Jaffna salt pans are set to commence by mid-January, with production expected to begin by March 2025.

He urged the public to remain calm and avoid creating unnecessary demand due to fear, assuring that all measures are being taken to maintain an adequate salt supply in the country.