Several spells of showers expected today

The Meteorology Department several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Matale districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.