Train delays linked to engine shortage and technical faults, says Railway Dept

The Department of Railways states that the main reason for train delays and cancellations is the shortage of train engines.

A spokesperson of the Railway Department explained that the department currently has only about 50 engines suitable for operation.

Around 70 engines are needed for the train operations without any issues.

Furthermore, it is said that a minimum of 60 train engines are required to operate trains without cancellations or delays.

However, the department stated that many of the 50 train engines operational are also experiencing various technical faults.

This is due to the fact that a train engine usually has a certain amount of weight to carry, but it is carrying more than its capacity, according to the department.

There has also been a shortage of spare parts for repairing train engines in recent times.

However, the spokesperson stated that the Department of Railways is currently receiving the spare parts required to repair the engines.

Accordingly, it is stated that the necessary steps will be taken to operate the trains without any issues in the future.

Meanwhile, it was reported that many of the railway engines owned by the Department of Railways have become unusable due to long periods of inactivity.