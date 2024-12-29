The brother of former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been ordered to be remanded until January 06, 2025, after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The ex-Minister’s brother, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday (28) in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest was made in the Bibile area, according to police.

Police said that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.