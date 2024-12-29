Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkaras brother remanded

Ex-Minister Manusha Nanayakkaras brother remanded

December 29, 2024   03:40 pm

The brother of former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been ordered to be remanded until January 06, 2025, after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The ex-Minister’s brother, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday (28) in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest was made in the Bibile area, according to police.

Police said that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)