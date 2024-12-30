Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today

The Meteorology Department says that showery weather condition is expected to enhance to some extent over Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces from today (30) for next few days.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-35 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.