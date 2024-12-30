New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy

December 30, 2024   12:21 pm

Major General Lasantha Rodrigo has been appointed as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, while Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda was appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Ministry of Defence announced.

Accordingly, Major General Lasantha Rodrigo takes over as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, as the Army Chief, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage retires from active service.

A seasoned military officer, Major General Rodrigo previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating a distinguished career in leadership and service.

He also previously served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

Meanwhile, the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda served as the Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy since August 2024.

He has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy. Among some of the other appointments he held; Director Naval Training, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area and Commander Northern Naval Area stood prominent. 

Prior to being appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, he was discharging duties as Commander Eastern Naval Area.

In recognition of his noble service rendered to the motherland, Rear Admiral Banagoda has been bestowed Rana Sura Padakkama for his gallantry. Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to the duty.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120