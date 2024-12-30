New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy

Major General Lasantha Rodrigo has been appointed as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, while Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda was appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Ministry of Defence announced.

Accordingly, Major General Lasantha Rodrigo takes over as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, as the Army Chief, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage retires from active service.

A seasoned military officer, Major General Rodrigo previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating a distinguished career in leadership and service.

He also previously served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

Meanwhile, the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda served as the Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy since August 2024.

He has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy. Among some of the other appointments he held; Director Naval Training, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area and Commander Northern Naval Area stood prominent.

Prior to being appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, he was discharging duties as Commander Eastern Naval Area.

In recognition of his noble service rendered to the motherland, Rear Admiral Banagoda has been bestowed Rana Sura Padakkama for his gallantry. Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to the duty.