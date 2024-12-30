Over 7,600 drivers penalized for traffic offenses within 24 hours

In a 24-hour special traffic operation that concluded at 6.00 a.m. today (30), Sri Lanka Police have enforced the law against 413 drunk drivers.

Additionally, 49 drivers were charged for reckless and dangerous driving, 110 for speeding, and 1,086 for other traffic violations.

In addition, another 694 drivers were penalized for license-related offenses, while 5,324 others faced fines for various other traffic offenses.

In total, 7,676 drivers have been penalized for traffic violations.