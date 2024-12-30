Three stylish all-rounders and a batting stalwart who enjoyed a stellar 2024 across formats make it to the nominees for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Chamari Athapaththu

458 runs across nine ODIs, averaging 65.42, Highest score 195; 9 wickets, Best figures 3/15*

720 runs across 21 T20Is, Averaging 40, Highest score 119; 21 wickets, Best figures 4/29*

The year that was

Sri Lanka’s all-format captain has been producing the goods with the bat for a long time now for her country.

Athapathu is ranked among the top 10 players in the ICC Women’s rankings for batters and all-rounders in ODIs as well as T20Is, proving her mettle with both bat and ball.

A stellar year with over 1000 runs across formats, picking up 30 wickets as well along the way has underlined her position as one of the most impactful players in women’s cricket.

The 34-year-old was the Player of the Tournament for her 304 runs and three wickets at the Women’s Asia Cup in July, leading her side to their maiden crown.

Memorable performance

Athapaththu’s standout performance in 2024 came during an ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom, where she scored an unbeaten 195 from 139 deliveries to guide Sri Lanka over the line.

This incredible knock not only showcased her brilliance but also became the third-highest individual score in women’s ODI history.

Her innings included a dazzling array of boundaries, displaying her mastery over the South African bowling attack.

Laura Wolvaardt

697 runs across 12 ODIs, averaging 87.12, Highest score 184*

223 runs across three Tests, averaging 37.16, Highest score 122

673 runs across 9 T20Is, averaging 39.58, Highest score 102

The year that was

Laura Wolvaardt has been a force to reckon with for the Proteas, leading the team from the front as the all-format skipper as well as piling up runs when needed at the top of the batting order.

She leads the charts as the premier batter in the 50-over format in the ICC Women’s rankings for batters in ODIs.

Wolvaardt’s absolute best with the bat came when she scored her career-best 184* against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom in April.

The 25-year-old led South Africa to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, where she top scored for the Proteas as they emerged runners-up in the tournament, losing out to the White Ferns in the decider. Wolvaardt was also the leading run-getter at the tournament.

Memorable performance

In April, Wolvaardt delivered a stunning batting display, achieving her career-best 184* against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom.

The South African right-hander’s innings was a masterclass, featuring 23 elegant boundaries and four towering sixes in a remarkable solo effort.

Her unbeaten 184 came off just 147 balls, driving South Africa to an imposing total of 301/5 against the visiting Asian side.

Annabel Sutherland

210 runs in one Test, averaging 210, Highest score 210; 5 wickets, Best figures 3/19

369 runs across 12 ODIs, averaging 52.71, Highest score 110; 13 wickets, Best figures 4/39

The year that was

The 23-year-old set new standards with a breakout year that places her among the best all-rounders in the world in the 50-over format

In February, she made headlines with a record-breaking Test double century, scoring 210 runs while batting at No. 6 against South Africa at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Sutherland became the first cricketer in women’s ODI history to score back-to-back centuries while batting at No.5 or lower in the ODI series against New Zealand.

To showcase her batting prowess, Sutherland also became the second youngest Australian to score three ODI centuries behind former captain Meg Lanning.

Memorable performance

Sutherland’s most memorable performance in 2024 was her sensational double century in the Test match against South Africa in the one-off Test in Perth.

Coming in at No.6, Sutherland smashed 210 runs off 256 balls, including 27 boundaries and two sixes.

This innings set a new record for the highest score by a No.6 batter in women’s Test cricket and marked her maiden Test century.

Sutherland’s brilliance with the bat was complemented by her contribution with the ball, where she took 3/19 in the first innings and 2/11 in the second to power Australia to a mammoth win.

Melie Kerr

264 runs across nine ODIs, averaging 33, Highest score 57; 14 wickets, Best figures 4/42

387 runs across 18 T20Is, averaging 24.18, Highest score 44; 29 wickets, Best figures 4/20*

The year that was

Melie Kerr had a remarkable year, highlighted by leading New Zealand to their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title and setting a national record for the most Women’s T20I wickets in a calendar year.

Her crowning achievement came during the White Ferns’ triumphant World Cup campaign, where she amassed 135 runs and claimed 15 wickets - a tournament record - culminating in their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup crown.

Memorable performance

In the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, Kerr anchored New Zealand’s innings, scoring 43 from 38 to guide the team to a commanding 158/5.

Her leg-spin then turned the game, dismissing Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch in the same over before claiming another wicket to finish with 3/24.

Her all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series awards and secured New Zealand’s maiden title.

--ICC