President directs to swiftly implement plans to make Sri Lanka an attractive tourist destination

President Anura Kumara Disanayake has instructed officials to promptly implement the necessary plans to position Sri Lanka as an attractive destination for tourists, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

He further emphasized that the successful implementation of the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative would strengthen efforts to promote the tourism industry.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (30), where discussions were held on positioning Sri Lanka as one of Asia’s most valuable and environmentally sustainable islands, the PMD said.

Additionally, discussions focused on promoting the tourism sector through environmental and cultural avenues. Special attention was given to uniting all stakeholders from both the formal and informal sectors to advance the country’s tourism industry, it added.

The Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, the Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Buddhika Hewawasam, the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara, the Director General of the Central Cultural Fund Dr. T.M.J. Nilan Cooray and a group of officials were present at the meeting.

--PMD