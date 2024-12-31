Showery weather condition to enhance over several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showery weather condition is expected to continue further over Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces for next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, the Met Department said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Fairly strong winds of 30-35 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.