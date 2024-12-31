Sri Lanka Printing Depts website hacked

Sri Lanka Printing Depts website hacked

December 31, 2024   08:00 am

The official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing has been hacked and its data has been altered.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) is presently investigating into the incident.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department has also been hacked.

The Police Media Spokesperson said that efforts are currently underway to promptly restore access to the channel.

