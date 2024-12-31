South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon

December 31, 2024   09:05 am

A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec. 3, investigating authorities said.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant requested by investigators examining Yoon’s short-lived imposition of martial law.

This is the first arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

The current arrest warrant is viable until Jan. 6, and once it is exercised, Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center, Yonhap news agency said citing CIO.

The court issued the warrant due to the likelihood that Yoon will not respond to summons without a justifiable reason, and there being a substantial reason to suspect Yoon of a crime, Yonhap said. The court declined to comment.

Yoon has failed to respond to investigators’ summons for questioning three times since the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

Yoon is facing criminal investigation on allegations that he was the leader of an insurrection. Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

It was unclear when or how the arrest warrant for Yoon will be carried out. South Korea’s presidential security service said in a statement on Tuesday that it will treat the arrest warrant according to due process.

The court also approved a search warrant for Yoon’s residence, the CIO said.

Previously, police tried but failed to successfully raid the presidential office as part of the investigation, due to the presidential security service blocking access.

The acting leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party, Kweon Seong-dong, said on Tuesday that attempting to detain a sitting president is inappropriate.

Kim Yong-min, a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament and brought on Yoon’s impeachment vote, said on Tuesday “the process of executing the warrant and investigation could be very difficult”, calling for investigators to immediately execute the warrants.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)