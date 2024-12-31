Notice for students entering Grade 01 in 2025

Notice for students entering Grade 01 in 2025

December 31, 2024   11:03 am

The school days for the students newly enrolled to the Grade 01 classes of all government and government-approved private schools for the academic year 2025 will commence on January 30, 2025.

This was communicated by the Ministry of Education in a special announcement made today (Dec. 31).

Accordingly, the Education Ministry noted that the Grade 01 classes of all Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim government and government-approved private schools will commence on January 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)