Notice for students entering Grade 01 in 2025

The school days for the students newly enrolled to the Grade 01 classes of all government and government-approved private schools for the academic year 2025 will commence on January 30, 2025.

This was communicated by the Ministry of Education in a special announcement made today (Dec. 31).

Accordingly, the Education Ministry noted that the Grade 01 classes of all Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim government and government-approved private schools will commence on January 30, 2025.