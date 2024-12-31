Worlds largest pumped storage hydropower plant in full operation in China

Worlds largest pumped storage hydropower plant in full operation in China

December 31, 2024   01:59 pm

The Fengning pumped storage hydropower plant, the largest of its kind globally, has commenced full operation in the city of Chengde, north China’s Hebei Province.

Operated by the State Grid Corporation of China, the facility boasts a total installed capacity of 3.6 million kilowatts and is designed to generate 6.61 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

The company said that since its initial units began operating in 2021, the plant has generated approximately 8.62 billion kilowatt hours of electricity.

As a leading renewable energy storage technology, pumped storage plays a key role in advancing the country’s green energy transition.

The Fengning plant is expected to save 480,800 tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.2 million tonnes annually, marking a significant contribution to the country’s energy efficiency and environmental sustainability goals, the company said. 

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

