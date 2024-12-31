Sri Lanka Customs clears 79,000 MT of imported rice

December 31, 2024   02:55 pm

Sri Lanka Customs has reported that as of 12 noon today (31), a total of 79,000 metric tonnes of imported rice have been cleared through customs.

Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General, Seevali Arukgoda, stated that out of this total, 31,000 MT are raw rice, while 48,000 MT are parboiled rice. 

Additionally, this stock includes 780 metric tonnes of rice imported by the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

