Debate on 2025 Appropriation Bill begins on Feb. 18

It has been decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held in Parliament today (31) under the patronage of the Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne that the debate on the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Debate) will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2025.

This was communicated by the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided to present the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 to Parliament for the first reading on 09 January 2025.

Accordingly, the second reading (Budget Speech) of the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held on February 17 and the second reading debate is scheduled to be held for 7 days from February 18 to 25.

Thereafter, the vote on the second reading of the bill is scheduled to be held on February 25 at 6.00 p.m.

The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held for 19 days, including 4 Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21. It has also been decided to hold the vote on third Reading of the Appropriation Bill on March 21 at 6.00 pm.

During the budget period, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allotted for 5 questions for oral answers, and the budget debate will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

It has also been agreed to allocate the time from 6.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. for motions at the adjournment time on all other days, except for February 25 and March 21, when the votes are taken.