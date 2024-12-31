Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage transferred

The Judicial Services Commission has transferred Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage to Moratuwa District and Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Colombo Fort Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has been appointed as the Colombo Chief Magistrate by the Judicial Services Commission.

However on Monday (30), Magistrate Thilina Gamage had requested the Judicial Services Commission to transfer to another court the hearings of the case filed by the Bribery Commission against two individuals including former Western Provincial Councilor Salochana Gamage for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.

The Magistrate had reportedly emphasized that his court is unable to proceed with the hearings of the said bribery case as Salochana Gamage, one of the defendants, is his brother and thereby poses a conflict of interest.

Accordingly, he had requested the Judicial Services Commission in writing to appoint another suitable magistrate to proceed with the hearings related to the case.