Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of Kerosene price effective from midnight today (31).

Accordingly, the price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 05 to Rs. 183 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 92 Octane, Petrol 95 Octane, Auto Diesel and Lanka Super Diesel will remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) and Sinopec too have decided to follow the same fuel price revisions as the CEYPETCO, to match the state-owned oil company’s prices.