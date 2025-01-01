Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa, Hambantota and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern provinceand in Anuradhapura district, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle district.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces,it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.