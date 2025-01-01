At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd, city authorities say

January 1, 2025   05:51 pm

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.

It said no further information was immediately available.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

"Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities," New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

