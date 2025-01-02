At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

January 2, 2025   10:11 pm

Tunisia’s coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the coast, the national guard said on Thursday.

The boats sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Last month, Tunisia’s coast guard recovered the bodies of about 30 other migrants in two separate incidents, after their boat sank while they were sailing towards Europe.

The national guard said on Thursday that the coast guard rescued 87 people who were on the same two boats that sank off Sfax.

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as the major departure point for both Tunisians and people from elsewhere in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

 

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)