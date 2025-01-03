2 dead and 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California

2 dead and 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California

January 3, 2025   07:45 am

Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said.

Police got a report at 2:09 p.m. about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said.

The fire damaged the warehouse, which appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock. The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said. There were two confirmed deaths, according to Wells.

It was not immediately known what type of plane it was or whether those injured were in the aircraft or on the ground, Wells said.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows a four-seat, single-engine aircraft crashed about a minute after takeoff.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forge, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows a fiery explosion and a large plume of black smoke as the plane appeared to dive into the building tilted on its side.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, a general aviation airport in Orange County that is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland. It has one runway and one heliport. Metrolink, a regional train line, is nearby, and flanks a residential neighborhood and commercial warehouse buildings.

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after it had taken off, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Source: AP

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)