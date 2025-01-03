Tree fall accident at Matara Prison: Another inmate succumbs to injuries

January 3, 2025   09:01 am

Another inmate of Matara Prison who sustained critical injuries after a branch of a ‘Bo tree’ fell on to two prison wards, has succumbed to his injuries.

The inmate has succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Matara General Hospital.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths from the tragic incident has risen to two.

An unfortunate incident occurred at the Matara Prison on January 1, when a branch of a ‘Bo tree’ fell, causing significant damage to two prison wards, G and F. The accident resulted in one inmate’s death and left 11 others injured, with one inmate reported to be in serious condition.

The deceased, identified as a resident of the Midigama Turki village, was incarcerated for failing to pay a Rs. 20,000 fine related to drug trafficking. The injured inmates have been transported to the Matara General Hospital for treatment. 

Prison officers confirmed that seven injured inmates have been discharged from the hospital and brought back to Matara Prison after receiving medical care for their injuries. However, three other inmates are still receiving treatments in normal wards of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the prison authorities have taken steps to transfer inmates held under Section 54 at the Matara Prison to the Angunukolapelessa Prison yesterday (02) following the tragic incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as prison officials work to address the damage caused and prevent further mishaps in the future.

