Ex-PS member arrested over defamatory posts about NPP MP granted bail

Ex-PS member arrested over defamatory posts about NPP MP granted bail

January 3, 2025   05:49 pm

Former SLPP member of the Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha, Raveendra Rammuni, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning for allegedly sharing defamatory statements on social media about National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Nilanthi Kottahachchi.

The former PS member was arrested this morning (3) at his residence in Batagoda.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm