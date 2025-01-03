Ex-PS member arrested over defamatory posts about NPP MP granted bail

Former SLPP member of the Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha, Raveendra Rammuni, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning for allegedly sharing defamatory statements on social media about National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Nilanthi Kottahachchi.

The former PS member was arrested this morning (3) at his residence in Batagoda.