Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 4, 2025   08:27 am

The Meteorology Department says a few showers will occur in Uva province.  

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night. 

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added. 

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)