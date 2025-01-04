Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says a few showers will occur in Uva province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.