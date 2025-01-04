Fire at food market in northern China kills at least 8 and injures 15

Fire at food market in northern China kills at least 8 and injures 15

January 4, 2025   05:17 pm

A fire at a food market Saturday in northern China killed at least eight people and injured 15 others, state media said.

The fire at the Liguang market in the city of Zhangjiakou broke out midday Saturday and was mostly extinguished by 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a government official in Qiaoxi District where the market is located.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the report said.

Such traditional markets are often tightly packed with shoppers seeking prices lower than at supermarket chains.

Fire sources can range from gas bottles to charcoal used to roast meat and discarded cigarettes while aging infrastructure, such as underground gas lines, has also been blamed for fires and explosions.

Zhangjiakou, located in Hebei province bordering Beijing, hosted events during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Source: AP

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)