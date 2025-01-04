Fire at food market in northern China kills at least 8 and injures 15

A fire at a food market Saturday in northern China killed at least eight people and injured 15 others, state media said.

The fire at the Liguang market in the city of Zhangjiakou broke out midday Saturday and was mostly extinguished by 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a government official in Qiaoxi District where the market is located.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the report said.

Such traditional markets are often tightly packed with shoppers seeking prices lower than at supermarket chains.

Fire sources can range from gas bottles to charcoal used to roast meat and discarded cigarettes while aging infrastructure, such as underground gas lines, has also been blamed for fires and explosions.

Zhangjiakou, located in Hebei province bordering Beijing, hosted events during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Source: AP

--Agencies