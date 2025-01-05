Misty conditions expected during the morning

January 5, 2025   07:59 am

The Meteorological Department said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night today (05).

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island, it added.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department stated.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

